Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 2?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Liam O'Brien a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Brien stats and insights
- In three of 35 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- O'Brien has zero points on the power play.
- O'Brien's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|9:58
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:48
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 5-3
Coyotes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
