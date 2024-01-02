The Arizona Coyotes, Logan Cooley among them, face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Fancy a bet on Cooley? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

Cooley has a goal in three games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cooley has registered a point in a game 15 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Cooley has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Cooley's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Cooley having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

