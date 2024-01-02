Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Charter School at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maricopa High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
