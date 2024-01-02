In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Matias Maccelli to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Maccelli has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Maccelli's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:30 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

