The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli included, will play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Maccelli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

In six of 35 games this year, Maccelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Maccelli has a point in 24 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points three times.

In 18 of 35 games this season, Maccelli has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Maccelli goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 2 27 Points 1 6 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

