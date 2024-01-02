In the upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Michael Carcone to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:45 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

