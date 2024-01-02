Can we anticipate Michael Kesselring scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Florida Panthers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kesselring stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Kesselring has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Kesselring has no points on the power play.

He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kesselring recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:16 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:27 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:46 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 5-2 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.