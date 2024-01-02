If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Mohave County, Arizona, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bryce Valley High School at El Capitan

Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 2

4:30 PM AZT on January 2 Location: Colorado City, AZ

Colorado City, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Coconino High School at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2

7:00 PM AZT on January 2 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohave High School at Prescott High School