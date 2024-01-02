Navajo County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Navajo County, Arizona today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Page High School at Monument Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Kayenta, AZ
- Conference: North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
