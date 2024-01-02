Nick Bjugstad and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Does a wager on Bjugstad interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Bjugstad has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 17:38 on the ice per game.

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has recorded a point in a game 20 times this year out of 35 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 15 of 35 games played.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 2 21 Points 1 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

