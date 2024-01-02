Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Florida Panthers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Fancy a wager on Schmaltz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Schmaltz has averaged 20:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In Schmaltz's 35 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schmaltz has a point in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 35 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Schmaltz goes over his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schmaltz has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 2 23 Points 1 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

