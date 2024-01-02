Pima County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sahuarita High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
