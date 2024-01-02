Pinal County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Pinal County, Arizona has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maricopa High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.