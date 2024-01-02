In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Sean Durzi to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Durzi has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:19 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 4 1 3 23:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:23 Away W 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

