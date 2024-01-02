The Arizona Coyotes, including Sean Durzi, are in action Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Durzi in the Coyotes-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Sean Durzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Durzi has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Durzi has a goal in six games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Durzi has a point in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 29 games this season, Durzi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Durzi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Durzi Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 2 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

