Will Travis Dermott Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 2?
When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Travis Dermott score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Dermott stats and insights
- Dermott is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Dermott has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Dermott recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-3
Coyotes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
