Yavapai County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Mingus Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Cottonwood, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.