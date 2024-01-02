We have high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bradshaw Mountain High School at Mingus Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2

7:00 PM AZT on January 2 Location: Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohave High School at Prescott High School