Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Beal, in his last showing, had 21 points in a 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers.

Below we will break down Beal's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 15.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 Assists 4.5 3.2 PRA -- 21.9 PR -- 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.2



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Clippers

Beal has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 3.8% and 3.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 2.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Beal's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 111.9 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 14th in the league, conceding 26.1 per game.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.