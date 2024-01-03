The Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 as 2.5-point favorites. The Suns have won four games in a row.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSC

AZFamily and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 115 - Suns 114

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 2.5)

Suns (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-1.7)

Clippers (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Clippers have had more success against the spread than the Suns this year, recording an ATS record of 16-16-0, compared to the 13-20-0 mark of the Suns.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 11-10 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 40.6% of the time this season (13 out of 32), less often than Phoenix's games have (18 out of 33).

The Clippers have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-5) this season, higher than the .375 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (3-5).

Suns Performance Insights

With 115.2 points scored per game and 113.6 points allowed, the Suns are 13th in the NBA offensively and 14th defensively.

On the glass, Phoenix is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (43.8 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (40.6 per game).

This season the Suns are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 26.1 per game.

In 2023-24, Phoenix is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 37.3%.

