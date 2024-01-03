Devin Booker will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Booker put up 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 109-88 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below, we dig into Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.4 24.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.2 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.8 PRA -- 39.6 36.5 PR -- 31.7 28.7 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.8



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Booker has made 8.9 shots per game, which adds up to 15.9% of his team's total makes.

Booker is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Booker's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 111.9 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

The Clippers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 42 47 8 10 4 0 2 4/22/2023 41 30 9 7 3 0 3 4/20/2023 45 45 6 3 3 2 3 4/18/2023 45 38 1 9 4 0 1 4/16/2023 43 26 1 3 0 3 4 2/16/2023 35 19 3 9 1 1 0 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.