Devin Booker NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - January 3
Devin Booker will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Below, we dig into Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.
Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|26.4
|24.5
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.3
|4.2
|Assists
|7.5
|7.9
|7.8
|PRA
|--
|39.6
|36.5
|PR
|--
|31.7
|28.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|1.8
Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers
- This season, Booker has made 8.9 shots per game, which adds up to 15.9% of his team's total makes.
- Booker is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Booker's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Clippers have conceded 111.9 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.
- The Clippers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest.
- Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.
Devin Booker vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/25/2023
|42
|47
|8
|10
|4
|0
|2
|4/22/2023
|41
|30
|9
|7
|3
|0
|3
|4/20/2023
|45
|45
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4/18/2023
|45
|38
|1
|9
|4
|0
|1
|4/16/2023
|43
|26
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2/16/2023
|35
|19
|3
|9
|1
|1
|0
|12/15/2022
|35
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|10/23/2022
|35
|35
|1
|4
|5
|0
|1
