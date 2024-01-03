Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker will go toe to toe when the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) square off against the Phoenix Suns (18-15) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSC

AZFamily and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Devin Booker Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1062.6 1117.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.3 39.9 Fantasy Rank 23 14

Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Devin Booker & the Suns

Booker's averages for the season are 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Suns put up 115.2 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 113.6 per outing (14th in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Phoenix accumulates rank 15th in the NBA, 3.2 more than the 40.6 its opponents pull down.

The Suns knock down 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.5 on average.

Phoenix has committed 2.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (23rd in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Leonard averages 24.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, making 52.2% of shots from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Clippers' +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.7 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 111.9 per outing (seventh in the league).

Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 42.3 its opponents average.

The Clippers knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 38% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 their opponents make while shooting 35% from deep.

Los Angeles forces 13 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 12.6 (11th in NBA play).

Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Devin Booker Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 8.1 Usage Percentage 30.8% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 58.9% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 9.6% Assist Pct 36% 16.5%

