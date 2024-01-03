Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker will go toe to toe when the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) square off against the Phoenix Suns (18-15) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Devin Booker
|Kawhi Leonard
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1062.6
|1117.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.3
|39.9
|Fantasy Rank
|23
|14
Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights
Devin Booker & the Suns
- Booker's averages for the season are 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Suns put up 115.2 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 113.6 per outing (14th in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
- The 43.8 rebounds per game Phoenix accumulates rank 15th in the NBA, 3.2 more than the 40.6 its opponents pull down.
- The Suns knock down 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.5 on average.
- Phoenix has committed 2.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (23rd in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).
Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers
- Leonard averages 24.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, making 52.2% of shots from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Clippers' +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.7 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 111.9 per outing (seventh in the league).
- Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 42.3 its opponents average.
- The Clippers knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 38% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 their opponents make while shooting 35% from deep.
- Los Angeles forces 13 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 12.6 (11th in NBA play).
Devin Booker vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Devin Booker
|Kawhi Leonard
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|4.2
|8.1
|Usage Percentage
|30.8%
|26.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.9%
|62.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.6%
|9.6%
|Assist Pct
|36%
|16.5%
