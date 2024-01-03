Grayson Allen and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers, Allen totaled 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Now let's dig into Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.1 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.6 PRA -- 20.2 21.6 PR -- 17.4 19 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Clippers

Allen has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 8.8% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.3 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.9 points per game, the Clippers are the seventh-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Clippers give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 14th in the league, allowing 26.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are 12th in the NBA, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 28 7 0 1 2 0 0 2/2/2023 24 4 2 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.