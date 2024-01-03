The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers, Nurkic tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Nurkic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.8 15.2 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 13.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.2 PRA -- 26.8 31.5 PR -- 23.2 28.3 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 10.8% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

He's attempted 2.3 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 111.9 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Clippers give up 26.1 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 12th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 27 23 11 5 2 2 0 11/29/2022 32 13 10 7 1 3 0

