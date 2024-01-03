Sportsbooks have set player props for Julius Randle and others when the New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 24 points Randle has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (26.5).

He has collected 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- four per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brunson has collected 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Wednesday's prop bet (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

OG Anunoby Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 15.5-point over/under for OG Anunoby on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Anunoby, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.