Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:39 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Maricopa County, Arizona. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kofa High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ray High School at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain Hills High School at Chino Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Chino Valley, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barry Goldwater High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phoenix Country Day School at Tempe Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Ridge High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Preparatory Academy at San Tan Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cactus Shadows High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at St John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona Lutheran Academy at Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.