Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Maricopa County, Arizona. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kofa High School at Buckeye Union High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on January 3

3:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ray High School at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 3

6:00 PM MT on January 3 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain Hills High School at Chino Valley High School

Game Time: 6:58 PM AZT on January 3

6:58 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Chino Valley, AZ

Chino Valley, AZ Conference: North Central

North Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Barry Goldwater High School at Marcos de Niza High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3

7:00 PM MT on January 3 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Phoenix Country Day School at Tempe Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Ridge High School at Deer Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Veritas Preparatory Academy at San Tan Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cactus Shadows High School at Higley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Trivium Prep Academy at St John Paul II Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ Conference: West 2A

West 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder Creek High School at Basha High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3

7:00 PM AZT on January 3 Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arizona Lutheran Academy at Heritage Academy