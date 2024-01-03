Wednesday's game that pits the Omaha Mavericks (7-8) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at Baxter Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Omaha. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 73, Northern Arizona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-2.8)

Omaha (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Omaha's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, while Northern Arizona's is 6-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Mavericks are 5-5-0 and the Lumberjacks are 5-8-0. In the last 10 games, Omaha has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Northern Arizona has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks' -126 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.9 points per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 76.6 per outing (300th in college basketball).

The 29.8 rebounds per game Northern Arizona accumulates rank 357th in the country, 7.1 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents collect.

Northern Arizona makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.3%.

Northern Arizona forces 13.1 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (297th in college basketball).

