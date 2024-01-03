The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Summit League Network

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Northern Arizona has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 282nd.

The Lumberjacks put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Mavericks give up (70).

When it scores more than 70 points, Northern Arizona is 5-1.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks conceded 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (75.8).

Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule