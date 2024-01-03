The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Summit League Network

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Northern Arizona has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 282nd.
  • The Lumberjacks put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Mavericks give up (70).
  • When it scores more than 70 points, Northern Arizona is 5-1.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks conceded 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (75.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Southern Utah W 76-74 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/20/2023 @ San Francisco L 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Northern Colorado L 92-77 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena
1/6/2024 North Dakota - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/11/2024 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena

