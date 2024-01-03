How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.
Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Northern Arizona has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 282nd.
- The Lumberjacks put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Mavericks give up (70).
- When it scores more than 70 points, Northern Arizona is 5-1.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
- In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks conceded 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (75.8).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) as well.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 76-74
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/20/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 91-51
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|L 92-77
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/11/2024
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
