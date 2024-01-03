The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) battle the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Omaha vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Omaha Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Lumberjacks have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year.

Omaha has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

