The Omaha Mavericks (6-6) play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available on Summit League Network.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Davis: 9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tony Osburn: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 217th 73.8 Points Scored 66.1 329th 153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd 285th 33.8 Rebounds 30.4 354th 295th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 349th 240th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 240th 333rd 10.7 Assists 14 152nd 134th 11.3 Turnovers 13.6 310th

