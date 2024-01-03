The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Omaha -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.

The average total for Northern Arizona's games this season is 143.5 points, two fewer points than this game's over/under.

Northern Arizona has a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Omaha has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-7-0 mark from Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 3 30% 72.4 139.3 70 146.6 145.3 Northern Arizona 6 46.2% 66.9 139.3 76.6 146.6 145.3

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (70).

When it scores more than 70 points, Northern Arizona is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 Northern Arizona 6-7-0 4-5 5-8-0

Northern Arizona vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha Northern Arizona 5-7 Home Record 6-8 1-15 Away Record 3-13 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

