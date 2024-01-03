Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leia Beattie: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
