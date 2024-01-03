The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits score an average of 63.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Lumberjacks allow.

South Dakota State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

Northern Arizona's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Lumberjacks record 75.9 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 58.3 the Jackrabbits allow.

When Northern Arizona puts up more than 58.3 points, it is 9-2.

South Dakota State is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.9 points.

This year the Lumberjacks are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Jackrabbits concede.

The Jackrabbits make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Lumberjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (28-for-72)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (28-for-72) Sophie Glancey: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Grace Beasley: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32) Olivia Moran: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Northern Arizona Schedule