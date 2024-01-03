The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits score an average of 63.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Lumberjacks allow.
  • South Dakota State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
  • Northern Arizona's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Lumberjacks record 75.9 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 58.3 the Jackrabbits allow.
  • When Northern Arizona puts up more than 58.3 points, it is 9-2.
  • South Dakota State is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.9 points.
  • This year the Lumberjacks are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Jackrabbits concede.
  • The Jackrabbits make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Lumberjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Arizona Leaders

  • Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (28-for-72)
  • Sophie Glancey: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
  • Grace Beasley: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32)
  • Olivia Moran: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Pepperdine W 80-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Southern Utah W 81-70 America First Event Center
12/30/2023 Northern Colorado W 76-72 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/3/2024 South Dakota State - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/6/2024 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center
1/11/2024 Montana State - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.