How to Watch the Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits score an average of 63.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Lumberjacks allow.
- South Dakota State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
- Northern Arizona's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Lumberjacks record 75.9 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 58.3 the Jackrabbits allow.
- When Northern Arizona puts up more than 58.3 points, it is 9-2.
- South Dakota State is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.9 points.
- This year the Lumberjacks are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Jackrabbits concede.
- The Jackrabbits make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Lumberjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (28-for-72)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
- Grace Beasley: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32)
- Olivia Moran: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 80-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 81-70
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 76-72
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/6/2024
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
|1/11/2024
|Montana State
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.