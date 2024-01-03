When they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) will aim to build on a three-game win streak. The Suns have taken four games in a row.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSC

AZFamily and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +154 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (10th in the NBA) and allow 111.9 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Suns' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in league).

The two teams combine to score 231.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 225.5 points per game combined, 8.0 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Phoenix has covered 13 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Booker 27.5 -115 26.4 Bradley Beal 20.5 -115 15.6 Jusuf Nurkic 14.5 -120 12.8 Grayson Allen 12.5 -125 13.1

Suns and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1100 +500 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

