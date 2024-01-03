The Phoenix Suns (14-13) are home in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSC

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker puts up 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 13.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 52.1% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Clippers are receiving 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Paul George this season.

James Harden is putting up 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Ivica Zubac gives the Clippers 12.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while putting up 0.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Clippers are receiving 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Russell Westbrook this season.

Suns vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Suns Clippers 114.9 Points Avg. 117.1 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.7 47.2% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.2% Three Point % 38.2%

