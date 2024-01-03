Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns (18-15), winners of four straight. The Suns are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET (on AZFamily and BSSC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup's over/under is 233.5.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-2.5
|233.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played 11 games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.
- Phoenix has had an average of 228.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix is 13-20-0 against the spread this season.
- The Suns have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Suns vs Clippers Additional Info
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|12
|37.5%
|116.7
|231.9
|111.9
|225.5
|229.3
|Suns
|11
|33.3%
|115.2
|231.9
|113.6
|225.5
|229.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 games, Phoenix has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall.
- The Suns have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.
- Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .316 (6-13-0). On the road, it is .500 (7-7-0).
- The Suns put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.2) than the Clippers allow (111.9).
- Phoenix is 9-12 against the spread and 15-6 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|13-20
|3-3
|18-15
|Clippers
|16-16
|11-10
|13-19
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|115.2
|116.7
|13
|10
|9-12
|13-6
|15-6
|14-5
|113.6
|111.9
|14
|7
|13-11
|13-8
|15-9
|16-5
