The Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns (18-15), winners of four straight. The Suns are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET (on AZFamily and BSSC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup's over/under is 233.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -2.5 233.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 11 games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.

Phoenix has had an average of 228.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Phoenix is 13-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Phoenix has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 12 37.5% 116.7 231.9 111.9 225.5 229.3 Suns 11 33.3% 115.2 231.9 113.6 225.5 229.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Phoenix has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall.

The Suns have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .316 (6-13-0). On the road, it is .500 (7-7-0).

The Suns put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.2) than the Clippers allow (111.9).

Phoenix is 9-12 against the spread and 15-6 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 13-20 3-3 18-15 Clippers 16-16 11-10 13-19

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 9-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-6 15-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 13-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-8 15-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

