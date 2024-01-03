Suns vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - January 3
The Phoenix Suns (18-15) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Suns earned a 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers. In the Suns' win, Bradley Beal led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).
Suns vs Clippers Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|29.9
|6.3
|6.0
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSC
