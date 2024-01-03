The Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-15) on January 3, 2024. The Suns have won four games in a row.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

This season, Phoenix has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Suns average only 3.3 more points per game (115.2) than the Clippers allow (111.9).

Phoenix is 15-6 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average 116.9 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (113). Defensively they allow 114.9 per game, 3.2 more than on the road (111.7).

At home the Suns are collecting 26.3 assists per game, 0.4 more than on the road (25.9).

Suns Injuries