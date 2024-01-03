How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-15) on January 3, 2024. The Suns have won four games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Suns Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Suns Injury Report
|Clippers vs Suns Prediction
|Clippers vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Suns Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- This season, Phoenix has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.
- The Suns average only 3.3 more points per game (115.2) than the Clippers allow (111.9).
- Phoenix is 15-6 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average 116.9 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (113). Defensively they allow 114.9 per game, 3.2 more than on the road (111.7).
- Phoenix concedes 114.9 points per game at home, and 111.7 away.
- At home the Suns are collecting 26.3 assists per game, 0.4 more than on the road (25.9).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.