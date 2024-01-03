Bookmakers have set player props for Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and others when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSC

AZFamily and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Booker's 26.4 points per game are 2.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Booker averages 7.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Booker has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Booker gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -115)

The 15.5-point total set for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 2.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (10.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Nurkic's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Nurkic's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Grayson Allen's 13.1 points per game are 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Allen has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 24.4 points Leonard has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -115)

Paul George is posting 22.9 points per game, 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Wednesday.

George has averaged 4.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.