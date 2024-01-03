The Phoenix Suns (18-15) match up against the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSC

Suns' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Suns topped the Trail Blazers 109-88. With 21 points, Bradley Beal was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bradley Beal 21 4 1 1 1 1 Jusuf Nurkic 18 7 5 1 2 1 Chimezie Metu 14 5 1 1 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker posts 26.4 points, 5.3 boards and 7.9 assists per game, making 46.6% of shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Nurkic posts 12.8 points, 10.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 45.6% from downtown (fifth in league), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon posts 13.5 points, 2.0 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 5.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 24.7 5.2 6.1 1.1 0.9 1.7 Devin Booker 24.5 4.2 7.8 0.8 0.3 1.8 Jusuf Nurkic 12.0 10.9 2.2 0.5 1.1 0.3 Grayson Allen 13.2 3.5 2.4 1.4 0.8 2.3 Chimezie Metu 8.3 5.1 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7

