Yavapai County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona today? We've got the information.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fountain Hills High School at Chino Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Chino Valley, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seligman High School at Ash Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Ash Fork, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
