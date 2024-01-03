Yuma County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:39 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Yuma County, Arizona today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kofa High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on January 3
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.