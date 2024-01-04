When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the New York Islanders on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Alexander Kerfoot find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 17:00 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:23 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 20:26 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

