Alexander Kerfoot will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to wager on Kerfoot's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Kerfoot has a goal in five of 36 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kerfoot has a point in 14 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

Kerfoot has an assist in 11 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Kerfoot going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 4 23 Points 0 5 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

