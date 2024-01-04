Apache County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Apache County, Arizona and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Point High School at Red Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Many Farms High School at Wingate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Fort Wingate, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
