Thursday's game features the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) matching up at McKale Center (on January 4) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 84-76 win for Arizona.

Based on our computer prediction, Colorado is projected to cover the spread (11.5) against Arizona. The two teams are projected to go under the 163.5 over/under.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

Line: Arizona -11.5

Point Total: 163.5

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Pick ATS: Colorado (+11.5)



Colorado (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 10-3-0, and Colorado's is 7-4-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. The two teams score an average of 176.5 points per game, 13 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game (scoring 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 73.4 per contest to rank 238th in college basketball) and have a +246 scoring differential overall.

Arizona ranks fifth in the country at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's 13.0 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Arizona knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Wildcats rank 17th in college basketball by averaging 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 59th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (255th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes' +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.2 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per outing (120th in college basketball).

Colorado pulls down 38.8 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.3 boards per game.

Colorado makes 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Colorado forces 12.6 turnovers per game (134th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (307th in college basketball).

