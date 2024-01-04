Thursday's contest that pits the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) against the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 83-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on January 4.

According to our computer prediction, Colorado should cover the spread, which currently sits at 11.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 163.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -11.5

Arizona -11.5 Point Total: 163.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Pick ATS: Colorado (+11.5)



Colorado (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



Arizona is 10-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Colorado's 7-4-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have hit the over in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. The teams score 176.5 points per game, 13 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Arizona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game (scoring 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball) and have a +246 scoring differential overall.

Arizona grabs 44.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.0 boards per game.

Arizona connects on 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

The Wildcats' 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 84.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 60th in college basketball.

Arizona has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 14.3 it forces on average (47th in college basketball).

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.4 points per game. They're putting up 84.2 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

Colorado ranks 94th in college basketball at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 11.3 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Colorado makes 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 40.8% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Colorado forces 12.6 turnovers per game (133rd in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (307th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.