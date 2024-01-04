Thursday's contest at McKale Center has the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) taking on the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 83-76 win for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Colorado should cover the spread, which is listed at 12.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 159.5 total.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -12.5

Arizona -12.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -900, Colorado +575

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Pick ATS: Colorado (+12.5)



Colorado (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Arizona has gone 10-3-0 against the spread, while Colorado's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. The teams average 176.5 points per game, 17 more points than this matchup's total. Arizona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 contests. Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game (scoring 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball while giving up 73.4 per contest to rank 238th in college basketball) and have a +246 scoring differential overall.

Arizona grabs 44.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.0 boards per game.

Arizona knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from deep (82nd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game while shooting 34.2%.

The Wildcats rank 17th in college basketball with 106.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 60th in college basketball defensively with 84.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (255th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.2 points per game (24th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Colorado comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.3 boards. It pulls down 38.8 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.5.

Colorado hits 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 40.8% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Colorado and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Buffaloes commit 13.4 per game (307th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

