Thursday's contest at McKale Center has the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) matching up with the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 83-76 victory for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Colorado projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup versus Arizona. The over/under is listed at 159.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -12.5

Arizona -12.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -900, Colorado +575

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Pick ATS: Colorado (+12.5)



Colorado (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Arizona has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Colorado is 7-4-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. The teams combine to score 176.5 points per game, 17.0 more points than this matchup's total. Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +246 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. They're putting up 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

Arizona is fifth in the country at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's 13.0 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from deep (82nd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game while shooting 34.2%.

The Wildcats average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and allow 84.4 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 14.3 it forces on average (47th in college basketball).

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 84.2 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and allowing 68.8 per outing, 119th in college basketball) and have a +200 scoring differential.

Colorado is 94th in the nation at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 11.3 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Colorado knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 40.8% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Colorado has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

