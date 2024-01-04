Thursday's contest that pits the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 84-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.6)

Arizona (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 159.4

Arizona has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Colorado is 7-4-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. Arizona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 13.0 boards on average. It collects 44.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.2 per contest.

Arizona makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (81st in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 17th in college basketball with 106.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th in college basketball defensively with 84.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.5 per game (250th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (47th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.