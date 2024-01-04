The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This game is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
  • In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 90th.
  • The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
  • When Arizona scores more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes have shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Colorado is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Colorado is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.
  • Arizona averaged 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (65.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.5).
  • Colorado made more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

